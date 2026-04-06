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St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department asks for help locating missing 28-year-old from Montpelier
MONTPELIER — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department requested the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old from Montpelier.
According to the department, Jamal Pondexter was last seen on Highway 441 around 4 or 5 a.m. on Sunday wearing black pants, a black shirt and a green baseball cap.
Pondexter, who has mental health illnesses, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department at 225-222-4413.
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