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St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department asks for help locating missing 28-year-old from Montpelier

1 hour 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 4:32 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONTPELIER — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department requested the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old from Montpelier. 

According to the department, Jamal Pondexter was last seen on Highway 441 around 4 or 5 a.m. on Sunday wearing black pants, a black shirt and a green baseball cap. 

Pondexter, who has mental health illnesses, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department at 225-222-4413. 

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