St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department asks for help locating missing 28-year-old from Montpelier

MONTPELIER — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department requested the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old from Montpelier.

According to the department, Jamal Pondexter was last seen on Highway 441 around 4 or 5 a.m. on Sunday wearing black pants, a black shirt and a green baseball cap.

Pondexter, who has mental health illnesses, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department at 225-222-4413.