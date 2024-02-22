St. Helena Parish fifth grader arrested for gun threat, parent of victim wants accountability

ST. HELENA - A fifth grader at St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy is in juvenile detention center after a video that was sent to a group chat with six other fifth graders over the weekend where they threatened to shoot a classmate.

Quadeshia Cornish, the mother of the child who specifically was threatened in the video, said her child was a victim of bullying.

St. Helena Chief of Detectives, Joe Chaney, says the sheriff's office hasn't confirmed that the dispute is a case of bullying, in spite of having charged the fifth grader with cyberbullying.

"Parents are not aware of their kids' actions, but at the same time, someone needs to be held accountable for what's going on," Cornish said.

The video circulated five months after a fatal shooting that happened at the St. Helena College and Career Academy. Cornish believes that shooting should lead to more accountability when it comes to the shooting threat.

"I feel like they're going to cover it up once again because in St. Helena Parish, it's who you know," Cornish said. "At the end of the day, when it comes down to my son, I'm going to do whatever necessary to get his story out. He's not going to be played with in no form or fashion."