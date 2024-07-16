St. Helena Parish deputies arrest 4 teens, adult for series of robberies in Greensburg

GREENSBURG — St. Helena Parish deputies arrested four teens and an adult for two armed robberies in Greensburg last week, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the armed robbery call on July 9 at around 11 p.m. at M & M Community Grocery & Deli on La. 449. A few hours later on July 10, deputies responded to a Pine Grove home for another armed robbery call, deputies said.

By 8:30 a.m. on July 10, four teens between ages 13 and 16 were arrested for the robberies. Two days later, an 18-year-old was in custody for the crimes, deputies added.

Deputies did not release the names or charges of the teens and adults arrested.