St. Helena bus driver carrying two students on board avoids serious collision

1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 8:54 AM August 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish School District congratulated one of its bus drivers for avoiding a potentially-serious car crash Thursday morning. 

The district said bus driver Antionette Davis was on her route with two students already on board when a driver traveling in the opposite direction appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel, swerving into Davis' lane. 

The vehicle side-swiped the bus but Davis was able to avoid a more serious incident. 

All who were involved were reported to be OK and a substitute driver picked up the remaining students on the route. 

"Thank you, Ms. Davis, for your swift action," the district posted. 

