St. George partners with On Scene Service to streamline response for non-major traffic incidents

ST. GEORGE - At its Tuesday meeting, the St. George Council approved a contract to add civilian responders that respond to non-injury or minor-injury crashes to streamline response times.

According to St. George, approximately 7,000 crashes happen within the city with a majority not resulting in injury. The city partnered with On Scene Services to respond to more minor crashes.

OSS responders are unarmed, clearly identified in uniform and marked vehicles, and trained in trauma-informed customer service and de-escalation techniques, officials said. They respond when an accident without severe injuries gets reported through 911 and non-emergency lines, unless there are non-minor injuries, signs of impairment, or criminal activity.

City officials said the addition of OSS should lessen the strain for both the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police.