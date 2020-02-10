St. George leaders file lawsuit to stop 'unlawful' annexation of some properties

BATON ROUGE - Leaders with the city of St. George are fighting the annexation of some properties, saying they don't meet the legal requirements to be absorbed back into Baton Rouge.

Documents filed this week by St. George leadership says the East Baton Rouge Metro Council's filing to annex a batch of properties in the area of United Plaza Boulevard off Essen Lane.

The legal requirements for annexation demand that any properties being annexed back into Baton Rouge must be contiguous with the boundary between the two cities. According to the filing, all but one of the seven properties, and the public road, do not meet those requirements.

The collective properties and businesses are said to be worth more than $9 million.

The petition goes on to call the annexation an attempt to "deprive the City of St. George of revenues" from those properties.

