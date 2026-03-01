67°
St. George invites citizens to Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050

ST. GEORGE — The City of St. George invited citizens to participate in the second Stakeholder Dialogue for the St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050 on Sunday.

The plan will help city leaders, developers, business owners and residents make coordinated decisions about land use, housing, transportation, parks and infrastructure over the next 25 years. 

The process includes four phases of public engagement, offering residents the opportunity to share ideas on shaping the community's future. 

