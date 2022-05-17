St. George firefighters saved construction worker suspended 8 floors above the ground in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Firefighters from St. George stepped in to help Monday while Lafayette first responders were paying respects to firefighter Alex Bourque, who passed away from cancer.

While covering calls, the St. George unit helped construction workers who had equipment failures while installing windows eight-feet in the air.

Firefighters said the one of the worker's safety harnesses did not engage and they fell four stories and had to be rushed to a hospital. They are currently being treated for major injuries.

The other construction worker waited for help and was lowered to the ground by firefighters.