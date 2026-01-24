52°
St. George Fire: Vehicle stuck in water on South Tiger Bend Road, Riverside Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department said crews are working a vehicle stuck in water on South Tiger Bend Road near Riverside Drive.
Officials said there is at least 10 inches of water on the roadway and barricades have been deployed.
