St. George Fire: Vehicle stuck in water on South Tiger Bend Road, Riverside Drive

By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department said crews are working a vehicle stuck in water on South Tiger Bend Road near Riverside Drive.

Officials said there is at least 10 inches of water on the roadway and barricades have been deployed. 

