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St. George Fire: Knollhaven Drive blocked after gas line is struck

1 hour 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 11:47 AM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — A gas line was struck near Knollhaven Drive on Friday morning, resulting in the roadway being blocked. 

St. George Fire officials said that, as of 11:35 a.m., hazmat crews were on scene. 

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