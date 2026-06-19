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St. George Fire: Knollhaven Drive blocked after gas line is struck
ST. GEORGE — A gas line was struck near Knollhaven Drive on Friday morning, resulting in the roadway being blocked.
St. George Fire officials said that, as of 11:35 a.m., hazmat crews were on scene.
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