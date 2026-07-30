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Mississippi man allegedly attempting to message teen arrested in Walker
WALKER - A Mississippi man who was allegedly messaging someone he believed to be a teenage girl was taken into custody in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Daniel Becker from Picayune, Mississippi, was arrested in Walker.
Law enforcement said Becker was inappropriately communicating with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
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He was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and solicitation of child sexual abuse materials.
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