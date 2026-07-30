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Pointe Coupee deputies: Woman wanted for conspiracy, trying to bring contraband into detention center
NEW ROADS - A Baton Rouge woman is wanted for criminal conspiracy and attempted introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials signed an arrest warrant for Sunni Veillon, 21, of Baton Rouge on July 14, 2026, for crimes committed from June 27 to June 29. Veillon is described as a five-foot-two, 130 pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.
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No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information on Veillon's whereabouts is urged to contact officials at (225) 344-7867.
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