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Pointe Coupee Parish FEMA disaster recovery center opens for Tropical Storm Arthur victims
INNIS — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Thursday at the Innis Library on La. 1 for residents affected by Tropical Storm Arthur.
The center serves those in Pointe Coupee Parish, where several homes in the northern parts of the parish flooded when the storm rolled through last month.
No appointments are needed. The center offers help with applying for assistance, loans and other state disaster assistance programs.
"These disaster recovery centers are what we like to call one-stop shopping. If you had damage to your property, you don't have insurance, you register with FEMA. You have to do that first, so we know who you are and where you are," FEMA spokesperson Nate Custer said.
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The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.
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