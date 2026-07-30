Multiple suspects tied to string of storage unit burglaries apprehended by US Marshals, BRPD

BATON ROUGE — Three people surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon following an hours-long stand-off at a home off Government Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department's Special Response Team, blocked off Camelia Avenue near Government Street as they worked to serve multiple burglary warrants for two men accused in burglaries across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Timothy Tyler, 50, was the first person taken into custody after the multi-jurisdiction operation. Tyler was wanted on multiple burglary warrants, as well as by the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole for missing court appearances.

Court records show that Tyler has been arrested 11 times for burglaries over the past several years, with multiple currently active warrants out for his arrest on burglary charges as of Thursday.

Between March 6 and 14, 2025, Tyler is accused of burglaries of more than $5,000 worth of "irreplaceable family and personal items" from Life Storage off North 3rd Street.

According to another warrant dated Feb. 27, Tyler is accused of burglarizing a cargo container behind Southern Hemp along Industriaplex Boulevard in St. George.

More than 1,400 disposable THC vapes valued at $57,585 were stolen from the container, deputies noted.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies added that Tyler and another suspect could be seen on surveillence of returning to the business six or seven times between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13. The burglary was discovered on Feb. 13.

A July 23 warrant alleges that, on May 4, Tyler and another man burglarized two storage units at Devon Self Storage along North 15th Street.

A warrant filed July 13 alleges that Tyler also burglarized a storage complex on Perkins Road. According to the warrant, Tyler and another person entered Climastor Climate Controlled Self Storage on June 26 and used a pole or stick to damage the top of the unit to access items inside a unit that belonged to neither of them.

Two days later, the pair returned. The owner of the unit reported multiple items stolen after this.

At the end of Thursday's standoff, law enforcement also apprehended 41-year-old Brandon Rangeley. Court records show that Rangeley has his own history of burglary arrests dating back several years, including the North 3rd Street burglaries of Life Storage in March 2025.

Tyler's mother was also apprehended by law enforcement. It's unclear what charges, if any, she is facing.

The home where the trio was apprehended — 505 Camelia Street — is owned by Collis Temple, the subject of several On Your Side reports by Brittany Weiss.