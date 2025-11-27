St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Sugar Mill Avenue

47°
1 hour 26 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 November 27, 2025 8:53 PM November 27, 2025 in News
ST. GEORGE — The St.  George Fire Department worked a structure fire on Sugar Mill Avenue near Jefferson Highway on Thanksgiving evening.

As of 9:50 p.m., the fire is under control, and no injuries have been reported.

