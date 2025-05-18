90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue

4 hours 4 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 May 18, 2025 12:26 PM May 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Chalmette Avenue, officials said Sunday morning.

The fire is happening on Chalmette Avenue off of Perkins. Authorities are asking people to avoid this area. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days