90°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Chalmette Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Chalmette Avenue, officials said Sunday morning.
The fire is happening on Chalmette Avenue off of Perkins. Authorities are asking people to avoid this area.
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funeral services announced for former EBR Mayor-President Kip Holden
-
The FBI is investigating the explosion at a California fertility clinic as...
-
Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, snapping masts and killing 2 crew...
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships