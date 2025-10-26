71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department responds to fire on Green Hill Avenue

3 hours 33 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, October 26 2025 Oct 26, 2025 October 26, 2025 5:19 PM October 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the 13200 block of Green Hill Avenue near the High Crest intersection on Sunday, around 5 p.m.

Fire officials said there were no injuries, and they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Trending News

The residents of the home, while uninjured, must leave the residence for a few days due to the damage caused by the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days