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St. George Fire: Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard blocked off after crash

1 hour 3 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 9:29 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a crash on Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard, officials said.

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The intersection is currently blocked. No other information was immediately available.

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