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St. George Fire: Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard blocked off after crash
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a crash on Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard, officials said.
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The intersection is currently blocked. No other information was immediately available.
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