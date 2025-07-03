88°
St. George Fire: Active hazmat incident on Gardere Lane, GSRI Avenue due to gas leak
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a gas leak at Gardere Lane and the intersection of GSRI Avenue and Innovation Park, the St. George Fire Department said.
Officials said the situation is an "active hazmat incident." Additionally, the intersection is blocked and drivers should seek alternate routes.
