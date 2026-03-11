St. George Fire: 3 hospitalized, 10 displaced after car strikes Keel Avenue duplex over weekend

BATON ROUGE — Three people were hospitalized after a car struck a Gardere duplex over the weekend.

St. George Fire officials said that the crash, which happened on Sunday evening on Keel Avenue, when a car crashed into the back of the duplex, sent the three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Because of the nature of the incident, crews utilized structural collapse protocols and stabilized the building for safe removal of the vehicle," officials added.

The ten occupants of the building were all displaced after the incident.