Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. George apartment fire displaces three families, started from dryer

Friday, October 18 2019
By: Deyja Charles

ST. GEORGE - Fire officials say an apartment fire that displaced three families Friday evening started from a dryer.

Crews dispatched to CitiScape apartments on the 5000th block of Mancuso around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from one apartment unit. Water damage forced crews to turn off the water in three units, including the apartment where the fire happened.  No injuries were reported.

