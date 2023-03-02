St. Gabriel police officer arrested in Denham Springs homicide investigation; department has no comment

DENHAM SPRINGS - A police officer from St. Gabriel was arrested overnight Wednesday in a homicide investigation after a shooting in Denham Springs.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department arrested Andre Redditt, 27, just after midnight Thursday. According to deputies, Redditt and his partner were estranged. Redditt entered his partner's home on Arcwood Drive in Denham Springs without permission and allegedly shot and killed Dylan Martin, 26, who was visiting the home at the time.

Deputies arrived at the home due to a triggered home alarm and found Martin with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

Chief Kevin Ambeau with the St. Gabriel Police Department released the following statement in regard to Redditt's arrest:

On March 2, 2023, the St. Gabriel Police Department was made aware of a shooting that occurred in Livingston Parish involving off-duty St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Reddit. Officer Redditt has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since 07/2018 he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office before returning to the St. Gabriel Police Department 06/2022. At this time, the department has no comment on the situation, and is not involved in the investigation. Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing. Upon learning of the shooting, Officer Redditt has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation. We are praying for all involved.

LPSO arrested Redditt for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

This is a developing story.