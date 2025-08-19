76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel officials team up with AT&T to give 300,000 free laptops to seniors

1 hour 36 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 7:06 PM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel city officials teamed up with AT&T to give away 300,000 laptops to seniors. 

All of the laptop recipients were preselected.

Trending News

AT&T officials said the giveaway was meant to help reduce the "digital divide" across Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days