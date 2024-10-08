St. Gabriel homes damaged, street without power after 18-wheeler hauling straw damages utility poles

ST. GABRIEL — Utility poles on Bayou Paul Lane fell and damaged at least three homes Tuesday after an 18-wheeler hauling pine straw to University Club pulled them down, officials in St. Gabriel said.

Entergy representatives said that the truck broke two utility poles and damaged their equipment. When the incident occurred, the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound near Amanda Grace Anderson Park. The entire street is without power and it is expected to be restored by 7:30 Tuesday evening.

A segment of the road was also shut down. Officials advise taking alternate routes and will provide updates as they come in.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said that, while there are no laws against semi-trucks being on that part of Bayou Paul Lane, however, he did say the truck driver was at fault.

Ambeau said that trucks frequently pass through this street to get to University Club.