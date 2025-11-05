St. Francisville woman arrested on child abuse charges

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A St. Francisville woman was arrested on child abuse charges from 2024 for allegedly abusing a child.

Gretchen Hanchey, 49, was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on Sept. 26 for cruelty to juveniles and second degree battery. She has since bonded out of jail.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said that his office is aggressively pursuing the case and anticipate more charges in the coming days.

No more details were immediately available.