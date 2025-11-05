77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Francisville woman arrested on child abuse charges

2 hours 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 11:24 AM November 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A St. Francisville woman was arrested on child abuse charges from 2024 for allegedly abusing a child.

Gretchen Hanchey, 49, was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on Sept. 26 for cruelty to juveniles and second degree battery. She has since bonded out of jail. 

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said that his office is aggressively pursuing the case and anticipate more charges in the coming days. 

Trending News

No more details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days