St. Francisville man killed in car crash Tuesday morning
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning after he failed to yield for oncoming traffic, officials said.
The Louisiana State Police said 83-year-old Vernon Johnson Sr. of St. Francisville was driving along of Rosemound Loop Road and getting onto Blues Highway around 9 a.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign.
LSP said Johnson was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver was uninjured.
