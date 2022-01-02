33°
St. Francisville man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Perkins Road

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man died Sunday morning while riding along Interstate 10 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a guardrail, ran off the road and flipped the car.

Baton Rouge Police Department said passenger 21-year-old Zachery Gunter of St. Francisville died around 5:56 while traveling on I-10 near Perkins Road.

Officers said the car crashed into the guardrail, went airborne and landed upside-down on its roof. Gunter died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

