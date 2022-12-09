St. Charles Catholic makes big plays to take State Title from Dunham Tigers

The Dunham Tigers had a shot at the end of the game for a state title, but failed to make the plays when needed letting St. Charles Catholic take the Division 3 Select state title with a 32-28 win in the Superdome on Friday night.

It was a fourth quarter theme for a Tiger team that had plenty of momentum at the start of the second half when they broke a 14-14 tie with an opening series touchdown to take a 21-14 lead.

The Tigers would stretch their lead to 28-17 near the end of the third quarter, but the Comets started leaning on their run game and stiffened their defense to pitch a 15-0 shutout in the final quarter of play.

Dunham quarterback Jackson House ran for 102 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown and threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.

The Tigers ran 18 plays for 58 yards but failed to punch it in the endzone, they converted two of three fourth-down tries and had a shot at the end of the game to score the game winning touchdown, but House's pass to Jake Dupree flew over his head and Dunham's shot at the title was gone.

Dunham played in their first state title game since 2004 and finished the season with a 12-2 record.