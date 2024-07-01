80°
St. Amant woman killed in wreck Saturday night

GONALZES - A woman from St. Amant was killed in a wreck along Airline Highway near North Burnside Avenue on Saturday night. 

The Gonzales Police Department said 38-year-old Jennifer Davenport ran a red light around 8 p.m. and hit another car. Davenport was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver was restrained and uninjured. 

Police said a toxicology sample was taken from Davenport and the crash is still under investigation. 

