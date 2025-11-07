66°
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A battle

1 week 6 days 3 hours ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 10:53 PM October 24, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

WATSON - It was a track meet of sorts as St. Amant took on Live Oak in week 8 of the season.

Both teams went back and forth to the endzone, with some big plays to get the crowd going.

After St. Amant took a 28-14 lead in the second quarter, junior Jackson Monistere received the kick off and returned it for a touchdown to get the Eagles back in the game.

Shortly after, Gators' quarterback Cooper Babin broke loose for a long touchdown run. It was his second rushing score of the half.

Live Oak did not go down easy. As the second quarter winded down, Eagles' quarterback Cayden Jones connected with Calvin Ursin for another score. The game went into halftime with St. Amant leading 34-31.

However, the Eagles threw an interception in the fourth quarter and did not get the ball back for the rest of the game. The Gators got the narrow victory, 55-52.

St. Amant improves to 6-2 on the season and 2-2 in district play. Live Oak falls to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in district 5-5A.

