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St. Amant High School hosts farmers market featuring student projects
ST. AMANT —Students from the St. Amant High School Agriscience Department, along with students from the Future Farmers of America, held a farmer's market on Saturday at the St. Amant High School Greenhouse.
The farmer's market gave residents in the area an opportunity to shop for vegetables, herbs, house plants and fruit trees all grown by students at the school.
The market also featured carpentry projects along with other local vendors and food trucks for guests to enjoy.
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Children at the market were treated to photos with the Easter Bunny and Allie the Gator, as well as a petting zoo.
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