St. Amant High School giving students 'alternate restroom access' after restrooms vandalized

ST. AMANT - St. Amant High School sent a letter to parents saying students would have "alternate restroom access" due to vandalism in both the boys' and the girls' bathrooms.

In their letter, the school said it is having to close restrooms multiple times per day for cleaning, repair and safety assessment. The vandalism includes broken toilets, damaged mirrors and locks, items intentionally flushed down the toilets alongside soap and other materials spilled across the floor and walls.

"We understand that this may cause inconvenience for our students, but these actions and created unsafe and unsanitary conditions that require immediate attention," the letter said.

The letter also said students caught partaking in vandalism are subject to discipline and potential criminal charges.