34°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant firefighters save home following car fire
ST. AMANT - Firefighters in Ascension Parish saved a home from being destroyed after a nearby vehicle caught fire Sunday morning.
St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters were called to a car fire along Acy Road around 7:45 a.m. LeBlanc said the car owner turned on the car and left it to warm up when it caught fire.
The flames spread to the mobile home, but St. Amant firefighters responded quickly enough to save the home.
Trending News
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Manship Theatre hosts performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors
-
LSU offense carries Tigers to win over SMU
-
St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army prepping for cold weather
-
BREC hosts its annual 'Let It Sneaux' event in Perkins Road Community...
-
Ascension Parish hosts A Taste of Christmas event
Sports Video
-
LSU offense carries Tigers to win over SMU
-
LSU women's basketball survives LA Tech in the Smoothie King Center
-
LSU men's basketball closes out double header with win over SMU
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...