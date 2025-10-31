Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant community rallies behind middle school student returning from treatment for brain cancer
ST. AMANT — Earlier this week, St. Amant Middle School honored one of its students recovering from brain cancer.
The student body and teachers held a pep rally Thursday afternoon to celebrate Cody Duncan's return from treatment at St. Jude Hospital.
Duncan was presented with a special gift during the pep rally: a basketball signed by LSU Tiger Kam Carter, who also attended St. Amant Middle.
"It feels good to be home, cause you're not stuck somewhere," Duncan said about his return after two-and-a-half months of treatment in Memphis, Tennessee.
Duncan's dad said the time at St. Jude let them appreciate the things they have as a family.
"Being at St. Jude, you see a lot of people dealing with similar situations. Some worse than others and stuff like that. Makes you appreciate the things you have," Cody Duncan Sr. said.
