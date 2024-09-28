74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant comes back to beat Scotlandville in shootout

23 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2024 Sep 27, 2024 September 27, 2024 10:47 PM September 27, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - St. Amant was down three scores in the second half to Scotlandville, but the Gators came back to beat the Hornets 39-38.

After leading 20-14 at halftime, the Hornets scored two straight touchdowns to make it a 32-14 game.

St. Amant then scored 25 of the final 31 points of the game to grab their first win of the season

The Gators (1-2) travel to Dutchtown next Friday, October 4.

Scotlandville falls to 1-3 on the season. The Hornets play at West Monroe next Friday, October 4

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days