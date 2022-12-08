69°
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m. 

Though the store was evacuated, it did not appear the sprinklers activated, and it was able to reopen later that same afternoon. 

