Springfield Road construction still underway in Watson

WATSON - It's been nearly three months since Springfield Road was ripped up, creating a five-mile construction site from LA-16 to LA-447.

Businesses located on the road say they are struggling because customers are having a hard time getting anywhere. Darrion Carroll with Watson Auto Parts and Hardware said some customers have to park across the street due to the construction.

"It started hurting us when the kids let out of school, they started working on this stretch and since then, it's been hard and it's slowed down business by a lot," Carroll said.

Crossing guard Gale Vodopija said she wants transparency. She feels left in the dark about when to expect improvements and updates.

"I just wish they'd let people know where they are, how far they have to go, and what they're going to do that day so we can plan better about how to go around it," Vodopija said.

However, not everyone is stressed about the completion. Some are optimistic and excited to see the smooth roads ahead.

"We need the roads fixed because the roads were bad. Everybody wanted them fixed. We are just going to have to deal with it and once it's done, it's done. It's going to be great," Carroll said.

