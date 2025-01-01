59°
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Christmas parade kicked off Monday evening. Residents lined the streets, waiting for floats to pass by.
Participants threw cups, candy and other treats to the crowds.
Springfield Police Chief James 'Jimmy' Jones said the parade is a must-have for the community.
"We try to have it whether rain, snow or sleet. We try to have it for the kids. I think since I've been here we've only had to postpone it twice," Jones said.
This was the city's 31st year putting on the event.
