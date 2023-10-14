75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Springfield firefighters deliver baby on Saturday

2 hours 41 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 3:12 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - Livingston Parish firefighters helped bring a baby girl into the world late Saturday morning. 

Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Dist. 2 went to a home shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a mother in labor. The firefighters helped deliver the baby girl before both the mother and newborn were taken in an ambulance to a hospital. 

Trending News

Firefighters said both the mother and baby were healthy. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days