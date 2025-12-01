58°
Springfield Christmas Parade postponed to Tuesday after forecast of rain on Monday night
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Christmas Parade has been pushed back to Tuesday after rain was forecast for Monday night.
The Christmas parade starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Amvets on La. 43 and will go through town and end up at the Springfield Fire Department, where there will be refreshments and kids of all ages can have their picture taken with Santa.
For more Christmas events across the capital region, click here.
