Sports2-A-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens

2 hours 29 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 7:09 PM June 25, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lab Kittens took home the Division Four state football title last year in part because of a large senior class that helped push them over the top.

Now in 2024, those seniors are gone and the next batch of Kittens are having to prove themselves capable of living up to the standard set before them.

Head Coach Darrell Asberry will be breaking in a new quarterback in junior Jerry Botley.  Botley has been in the system learning under last years starter Marlon Brown who graduated along with 21 other seniors.

Coach Asberry thinks the offense will be fine under Botley's leadership and with their two tackles returning on the offensive line along with the entire receiving corps the Kittens shouldn't have a problem moving the ball down the field.

Defensively the Kittens return their entire defensive line, a strength of the team according to Coach Asberry.

