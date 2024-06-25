Sports2-A-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lab Kittens took home the Division Four state football title last year in part because of a large senior class that helped push them over the top.

Now in 2024, those seniors are gone and the next batch of Kittens are having to prove themselves capable of living up to the standard set before them.

Head Coach Darrell Asberry will be breaking in a new quarterback in junior Jerry Botley. Botley has been in the system learning under last years starter Marlon Brown who graduated along with 21 other seniors.

Coach Asberry thinks the offense will be fine under Botley's leadership and with their two tackles returning on the offensive line along with the entire receiving corps the Kittens shouldn't have a problem moving the ball down the field.

Defensively the Kittens return their entire defensive line, a strength of the team according to Coach Asberry.