Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights
Travis Bourgeois is back with a healthy roster full of proven players for the Episcopal Knights. 16 starters return from a team that won ten games a season ago and made a run to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
The Knights will need to find a new quarterback though and that's the big challenge of the summer. Louis Ward is gone after his senior season leaving behind broken records and the signal caller job to incoming sophomore Zach Hu who has a quick job study session underway.
Helping Hu tackle the new role are four returning offensive linemen and running backs Braden George and Reid Chauvin.
Defensively the Knights return nine starters from a season ago, only needing to find a couple of defensive tackles to help round that side of the ball into contenders.
A 10-2 season last year has the Knights hopeful that they can make another deep run in the playoffs and maybe get over the hump against the top talent in the state.
