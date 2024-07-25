Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins

DUTCHTOWN - The Dutchtown Griffins are tasked with continuing their recent run of success into the state semifinals while also replacing many of the players who helped get them there.

A disappointing semifinal loss to Zachary capped an 11-2 season, the best mark in seven season under head coach Guy Mistretta.

Now they're looking to build on that success and Mistretta feels like the culture they've developed over time will help this inexperienced group find their footing as the season progresses.

Quarterback Dylan Champagne is back to lead the offense and the return of offensive lineman Christian Gautreau from injury a season ago should make the Griffins offense potent once again.

Defensive end Josh Lewis and linebacker Mason Miles were pointed out by Mistretta as being key pieces that will keep the team moving in the right direction while they figure out their on-field responsibilities.