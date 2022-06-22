Sports2-a-Days: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

88°
Wednesday, June 22 2022
Head coach Brett Beard enters the 2022 season with 39 seniors at Denham Springs, the most he's ever had as a coach. One of those is 4 star quarterback Reese Mooney who returns after breaking his leg in Week 4 of last season. It's a talented bunch that has weapons on both sides of the football and is hoping to put some early playoff exits in the rearview in hopes of surging the program deep into the 5A playoffs.

