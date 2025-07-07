Sports2-A-Days: Catholic High Bears

BATON ROUGE - After falling short in the LHSAA semifinals last season, the Catholic High Bears are hungry for more as the 2025 season approaches.

The Bears are returning both quarterbacks, Baylor Graves and Turner Goldsmith. The pair split time at quarterback last season.

Head coach Hudson Fuller also really likes the depth in the backfield. Jayden Miles returns at running back along with two other key pieces to the Bears' offense. Catholic also has three-star, Stanford commit, Blaise Thomassie, at left tackle for the third straight year.

Defensively, Catholic is led by five-star safety Blaine Bradford. As the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana, Bradford is committed to Ohio State after graduation.

Heading into the season, Coach Fuller wants his team to learn the keys to being successful. With one state championship under his belt as the man in charge, Fuller wants to take the Bears back to the Superdome for more.

Catholic High starts their season at home in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5 when they face the Destrehan Wildcats.