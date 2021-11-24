Spelling Bee champ from Louisiana lands cover of Sports Illustrated Kids

Louisiana native and Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde has a new achievement to add to her already long list of outstanding accomplishments.

The 14-year-old superstar has been named the 2021 SportsKid of the Year by Sports Illustrated and now graces the cover of the most recent edition of Sports Illustrated Kids. The image shows her dribbling three colorful basketballs, a talent she is well-known for and has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records multiple times.

Zaila Avant-garde is the 2021 SportsKid of the Year!



A dazzling dribbler, a spectacular speller and a scintillating scholar: @Basketballasart can do it all https://t.co/Flq6IhUlKG pic.twitter.com/MTp9ntCsch — SI KIDS (@SIKids) November 24, 2021

Avante-garde made headlines in July when she became the first African-American and Louisianian to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Shortly after, both LSU and Southern University offered Avant-garde full rides. Southern even suggested the naming of a "Zaila Day" to honor the talented teen.