Speed limit reduced on heavily-traveled highway in Gonzales

GONZALES - A speed limit reduction along a portion of LA 44 in Gonzales is forcing drivers to ease up on the gas a little bit more.

The speed limit on the four lane highway between Worthey Street and LA 30 was lowered from 45mph to 35mph about two weeks ago. New signs were posted, and the Gonzales Police Department has begun enforcing the change.

According to LaDOTD, a traffic study was conducted along the corridor on April 7, 2022 using a radar gun. That particular stretch of roadway was considered to have an abnormally high crash rate at the time of the observation.

DOTD provided an explanation for the change in a statement emailed to WBRZ on Friday:

"DOTD routinely reviews speed zones to ensure they are posted in accordance with our policy. As areas develop, it is common for increased congestion to lower vehicular speeds on a corridor. DOTD’s policy for speed zones is to set them at a speed that most (85%) of the drivers are actually driving. So when these corridors become more congested, speeds typically drop, and a speed zone change is necessary. In the case of LA 44 between LA 30 and LA 939 the speed zone was reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH."