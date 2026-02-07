Special election to fill five open seats in the Louisiana Legislature on Saturday

BATON ROUGE — A special election taking place on Saturday will fill four open seats in the Louisiana House and one in the Louisiana Senate following the departure of several lawmakers earlier this fall.

The election will determine who will fill the open seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 60, which includes Assumption and Iberville parishes, after Democrat Chad Brown resigned from the position following his appointment as commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Two candidates are currently in the running for the seat after Iberville Parish Council member Raheem Pierce, a Democrat, dropped out of the race in December.

Democrat Chasity Verret Martinez from the Iberville Parish Council will be running against Republican Brad Daigle from the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Other special elections taking place on Saturday include three in the New Orleans area and one in the Lake Charles area.