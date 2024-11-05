Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, wins re-election in state's 4th Congressional District

BOSSIER CITY — Rep. Mike Johnson won re-election Tuesday night in the state's 4th Congressional District.

The Republican speaker of the U.S. House was elected to his fifth term. Johnson was leading fellow Republican Joshua Morott by a 5-1 margin when The Associated Press called the race.

