76°
Latest Weather Blog
Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, wins re-election in state's 4th Congressional District
BOSSIER CITY — Rep. Mike Johnson won re-election Tuesday night in the state's 4th Congressional District.
The Republican speaker of the U.S. House was elected to his fifth term. Johnson was leading fellow Republican Joshua Morott by a 5-1 margin when The Associated Press called the race.
Read more about state election results here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...