SPARE NOTES: Jesuit High School Bowler Shoots 300; Then Captures State high School Title

BATON ROUGE – A 300 and a high school state championship belonged to Jesuit’s Jonathan Cho on Friday in the singles finals Friday at All Star Lanes.

Cho in the final game of qualifying fired the 12 strikes for the ninth 300 game shot in the high school season in the state. That completed a 766 set and made him the bowler on top of qualifying and needing to win the final match of the stepladder round to win the title.

Cameron Lackey of Slidell shot 739 and earned the second seed and at the end of the stepladder, that was what the final match would be. Cho threw the final five strikes to win the title with a 201-186 decision.

Dutchtown bowlers advanced to the stepladder round in the girls qualifying as Sydney Lee of Dutchtown posted 617 and teammate Addison Legendre’s three-game set was 608. Also advancing was Caroline Engeron of Albany High and the three met in the first stepladder girl’s match.

All three posted good efforts with Engeron winning 216. Legendre rolled a solid 203, and Lee finished with 191.

Engeron was right in the thick of a semifinal match with No. 3 qualifier Lillian Simpson of Slidell and No. 2 qualifier Olivia Bares of Archbishop Chapelle. Bares threw six strikes in the last five frames to get a 211. Simpson needed a strike in the 10th to advance but couldn’t convert and finished with 201. Engeron totaled 191 in the match.

That put Bares and top seed Elizabeth Hamilton, both of Chapelle, into the finals, two days after the school captured the state championship. It was a back-and-forth match with Hamilton getting three strikes in the 10th to win 203-192 for the title.

LHSAA STATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Boys Qualifying Top 10 (Top 6 to stepladder finals)

1 Jonathan Cho, Jesuit -- 203-263-300 – 766

2 Cameron Lackey, Slidell – 238-234-267 – 739

3 Jonathan Arena, Archbishop Shaw – 269-258-203 – 730

3 Joseph Anderson, Jesuit – 259-247-224 – 730

5 Hunter Mullen, Slidell – 227-246-253 – 726

5 Joshua Colins, Archbishop Shaw – 202-279-245 – 726

5 Sam Vollenweider, Brother Martin – 244-258-224 – 726

8 Price Metzger, Airline – 193-258-258 – 709

9 Hunter Simon, Loranger – 227-242-239 – 708

10 Anthony Loupe, Hammond – 244-237-225 – 706

Note: Joseph Anderson won a 10th frame rolloff for 3-4 place in the stepladder; Joshua Collins and Sam Vollenweider won the 10th frame rolloff for 5-6 spots.

FINALS

Match 1 – Sam Vollenweider 247; Joshua Collins 214, Jonathan Arena 202

Match 2 – Cameron Lackey 226; Vollenweider 195, Joseph Anderson 177

Championship – Jonathan Cho d. Lackey, 201-186

Girls Qualifying Top 10 (Top 6 to stepladder finals)

1 Elizabeth Hamilton, Archbishop Chapelle – 226-255-234 – 715

2 Olivia Bares, Archbishop Chapelle – 184-222-244 – 650

3 Lillian Simpson, Slidell – 202-217-219 – 638

4 Caroline Engeron, Albany – 212-183-224 – 619

5 Sydney Lee, Dutchtown – 226-212-179 – 617

6 Addison Legendre – 169-229-210 – 608

7 Gabriella Falkenstein, St. Scholastica – 205-191-208 – 604

8 Taylor Bourdonnay, Archbishop Chapelle – 186-224-180 – 590

8 Gracie Dawson, Albany – 150-193-247 – 590

10 Molly Milligan, St. Joseph’s – 204-202-177 – 583

10 Aubrey Bratkowski, Woodlawn BR – 183-168-232 – 583

FINALS

Match 1 – Caroline Engeron 216, Addison Legendre 203, Sydney Lee 191

Match 2 – Olivia Bares 211, Lillian Simpson 201, Engeron 191

Championship – Elizabeth Hamilton d. Bares, 203-192